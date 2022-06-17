Report

Ankara accuses Sweden of supporting PKK

Date: 2022-06-17T09:39:08+0000
Ankara accuses Sweden of supporting PKK

Shafaq News / The Turkish defense minister on Friday said Sweden and Finland provided political, financial, and military support to "terror groups" in a move that threatened not only Turkey but also NATO.

Speaking to reporters following a 2-day NATO gathering of defense chiefs in Brussels, Hulusi Akar addressed hot-button issues including Turkish concerns over the possible membership of Sweden and Finland in the military alliance.

The Counter-Terrorism department in the Kurdistan Region confirmed that a Turkish drone targeted Kalar, the Kurdistan region, killing four members of the Kurdistan Workers Party.

In addition, the department noted that an injured PKK member was injured and hospitalized.

