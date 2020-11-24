Android owners are more likely to make insurance compared to their iPhone counterparts

Shafaq News/ New data has revealed that Android owners are more likely to make insurance claims for accidental damage compared to their iPhone counterparts, while Apple handsets are more likely to be lost or stolen.

The data, analyzed by leading insurance provider Insurance2go, using its own claims data sourced over an 18 month period (January 2019 to June 2020), reveals that Android users are more likely to claim against insurance, with a claim rate of 16%, compared to a claim rate of only 10% for iPhone users. However, iPhone owners are more likely to be a victim of theft, with 12% of policies claimed against, compared to 4% of Android policies.

The percentage of breakdown of claim types for Apple and Android handsets in the last 18 months:

Type of claim Apple Android Accidental Damage 66% 80% Loss 18% 13% Mechanical Breakdown 4% 2% Theft 12% 5%

The data indicates that iPhones are most likely to be stolen or lost, however Android handsets are more prone to accidental damage by clumsy owners.