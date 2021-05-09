An urgent meeting of Arab Ministers of Foreign Affairs on Thursday

Shafaq News/ The League of Arab states is expected to hold an emergency meeting for Arab Ministers of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday, to discuss the attacks perpetrated by Israelis against Palestinians in Jerusalem.

This came in response to a request submitted by the Palestinian authorities and supported by several Arab countries, in the wake of arrests, injuries, and deaths of Palestinians in Jerusalem.

According to Ambassador Hussam Zaki, the Assistant Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, “the meeting will be upgraded to the ministerial level instead of the level of the permanent delegate, in proportion to the seriousness of the attacks against the worshipers in al-Aqsa Mosque and the residents of the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, which is part of the Israeli policy for the Judaization of Jerusalem and its plan to transform the legal and historical landscape of the city.”