An explosion at Ukraine's embassy in Spain wounds one person,

Shafaq News/ An explosion occurred at the embassy of Ukraine in Madrid, wounded one Ukrainian employee.

Officials said the injured was delivering a letter to Kyiv’s ambassador, Serhil Pohoreltsev.

The individual was slightly injured and is being treated at the hospital while police began to investigate, Spain’s foreign ministry said.

A senior Spanish official told Spanish radio station SER that a separate letter bomb, deactivated at a weapons manufacturer in northern Spain late Wednesday, had the same return address as the one that exploded in Ukraine’s embassy in Madrid,

“The return address on the envelope is an email that is the same” on both envelopes, Rosa Serrano, the top Spanish government official in the Aragon region where the second bomb arrived, told SER.