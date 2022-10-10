An attack hit the German consulate in Kyiv

Shafaq News/ Russian missiles struck a building that houses a German consulate in the Ukrainian capital on Monday, the German foreign ministry said.

The Ministry spokesperson reported that no officials were present as the consulate has been empty for months since the war broke out. However, he added that the German government is contacting Kyiv to assess the damage.

In the same briefing, Berlin’s defense ministry spokesperson said Germany expected to deliver an air defense system to Ukraine soon and three more next year.