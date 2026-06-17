Amnesty accuses Israel of preventing Lebanese displaced people return

Shafaq News- London

Israel is violating international law by preventing tens of thousands of Lebanese residents from returning to their homes, Amnesty International stated on Wednesday.

The organization said the area designated by Israel as a no-return zone now covers around 6% of Lebanon’s territory, adding that Israel has not provided sufficient guarantees for the safety of civilians affected by evacuation orders in southern Lebanon.

Amnesty noted that Israel has expanded the no-return zone in southern Lebanon to approximately 600 square kilometers, stressing, “more than 3,700 people have been killed in Lebanon since the escalation of hostilities on March 2, 2026.” It also highlighted that Israeli forces killed 81 civilians and injured 120 others while they were attempting to return to their villages in southern Lebanon. “More than one million people remain displaced in Lebanon as of June 7, 2026.”

🚨 خلص تحقيق جديد أجريناه إلى أن جيش #إسرائيل استخدم أوامر "الإخلاء" الجماعي وأوامر عدم العودة من أجل تهجير مئات الآلاف من الأشخاص في #لبنان بشكل غير مشروع، في انتهاك للقانون الدولي الإنساني. https://t.co/ax85KVqjD9 — منظمة العفو الدولية (@AmnestyAR) June 17, 2026

Israeli airstrikes continue in southern Lebanon despite repeated announcements of a ceasefire linked to the US-Iran understanding, which reportedly includes a halt to military operations across all fronts, including Lebanon. Meanwhile, the Lebanese Ministry of Health announced that the cumulative toll since March 2 is more than 3,826 dead and 11,851 wounded.