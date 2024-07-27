Algerian judoka faces dilemma over match against Israeli opponent in Paris 2024

Shafaq News/ Controversy has erupted at the Paris 2024 Olympics as the judo draw has paired Algerian judoka Masoud Idris against Israel's Tohar Butbul in the round of 32 of the -73 kg category. The match is scheduled for Monday, July 29.

Masoud Idris, born in 2001, is a promising athlete on whom the Algerian Olympic Committee has high hopes for winning medals in the current and future games.

The match-up has sparked speculation among social media users about whether Idris will withdraw from the bout against Butbul.

This comes after fellow Algerian judoka Fethi Nourine withdrew from the Tokyo Olympics three years ago to avoid facing an Israeli opponent, resulting in a 10-year suspension for both Nourine and his coach from international and Olympic competitions. Nourine's appeal against the ban was rejected, leading to his retirement and shift to coaching in Algeria.

In response to the current situation, Khireddine Barbari, head of the Algerian delegation at the Paris 2024 Olympics, addressed the issue, saying, "We should not over-dramatize these issues. I urge the media to avoid putting pressure on the athletes. The International Olympic Committee monitors all details related to these matters. Those who participate in the Olympics must respect the Olympic Charter. Anyone who does not comply will not participate. We must remain positive and not question any player's patriotism. Our stance as an Olympic committee reflects the stance of the Algerian people."

Elyas Bouyakoub, a presenter on Algeria's "Ennahar" TV channel, commented, "The draw has not been favorable to Masoud Idris, as he faces an Israeli opponent in the first round, adding extra pressure on the player. Idris now faces a choice: either compete in the match or find a way to avoid it to avoid sanctions while maintaining solidarity with the Palestinian cause."

As of now, neither the Algerian Olympic Committee nor Idris has announced their official position regarding the match.