Algeria to provide urgent fuel aid to Lebanon amid power crisis

Shafaq News/ Algeria will promptly supply Lebanon with fuel to help restore power and operate its stations, Algerian Radio reported on Sunday.

The radio announced that “Prime Minister Nadir Larbaoui called Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati today to inform him of President Abdelmadjid Tebboune's decision to support Lebanon by immediately supplying fuel to restore electricity amid the country's ongoing challenges.”

According to Bloomberg, Lebanon experienced on Saturday a nationwide power outage after the state-run electricity company reported running out of gas oil. The country, which has long struggled with energy shortages due to political disputes and financial distress, has seen the situation worsen amid the current financial crisis.

Since late 2019, Lebanon has faced its worst financial collapse in decades, marked by a government default on international debts and failure to secure foreign aid. Mismanagement and corruption have crippled the Électricité du Liban company (EDL), forcing families and institutions to rely on private electricity generators, while dwindling foreign reserves led the Central Bank to halt funding for fuel imports.