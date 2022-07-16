Al-Sisi from Jeddah backs the "two-states" solution for the Palestinian-Israeli conflict 

Shafaq News/ Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi proposed on Saturday a five-axis approach on priority issues to achieve further regional stability in the near future in a speech at the Jeddah Security and Development Summit.

The first axis affirms the importance of reaching a “fair, comprehensive and ultimate” solution to the Palestinian cause on the basis of the two-state solution based on the relevant international resolutions, El-Sisi said.

“Our joint efforts to resolve the region's crises, whether those that occurred during the past decade or those extending since before that, can only be a success by reaching a just, comprehensive and ultimate settlement of the top Arab issue,” the president said.

El-Sisi called for ensuring the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 4 June 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital in a way that guarantees the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people to live in peace side by side with the Israeli state.

This should ensure security for both Palestinian and Israeli peoples and provide a new reality for the peoples of the region, which could be accepted, El-Sisi said.

The president added that this new reality would put an end to “exclusionary policies” and enhance the values of coexistence and peace.