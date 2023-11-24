Al-Quds Brigades affirms ceasefire commitment amidst operations in Iraq

Shafaq News/ Abu Hamza, the spokesperson for al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad Movement affirmed on Friday the commitment to halt military operations during the humanitarian ceasefire. He also commended the operations carried out by "the resistance" in Iraq, targeting military bases hosting American soldiers.

"During the humanitarian ceasefire, we are committed to ceasing military operations. This commitment stands as long as the enemy adheres to it. Any breach will be met with an appropriate response. Our Jihadist mission will persist until the complete liberation of Palestine," Abu Hamza stated in a press briefing.

Highlighting an impending deal to release some of the "enemy's prisoners," Abu Hamza extended congratulations to their prisoners, emphasizing the deserving nature of their resistance efforts.

"We do not abandon our prisoners to occupiers and will persist until all our objectives are achieved," he added.

He stressed that "the West Bank remains an integral part of the battle to defend Arab and Islamic honor," noting the "formidable challenges faced by their people and resistance against regional armies, perceived as unjust and deadly to both structures and lives."

Abu Hamza highlighted the actions of the Islamic resistance in Lebanon and Yemen, signaling future actions against the enemy. "Yemen has reclaimed the Red Sea and affirmed our right to legal disposal. We praise these resilient efforts and pledge our continued support," he concluded.