Al-Qassam Brigades announce Deif's death

Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas announced, on Thursday, the death of their military commander, Mohammed Deif.

In a statement, Al-Qassam spokesman Abu Obeida declared: "We mourn the martyrdom of the Chief of Staff of the Al-Qassam Brigades, Mohammed Deif, to our great people."

Abu Obeida also revealed the deaths of several other senior military commanders within the brigades, including Deputy Chief of Staff Marwan Issa, Head of Weapons and Combat Services Division Ghazi Abu Tamah, Head of Human Resources Division Raed Thabit, Khan Younis Brigade Commander Rafiq Salama, Northern Brigade Commander Ahmed al-Ghandour, and Central Brigade Commander Ayman Nofal.

During the 15-month conflict between Israel and Hamas, the Israeli army had previously announced the killing of Mohammed Deif, but Hamas had denied the claim at the time.

Deif was one of the most prominent military leaders in the history of Hamas and the Palestinian resistance, having survived numerous Israeli assassination attempts before ultimately being killed in a targeted operation in the al-Mawasi area last July.