Aga Khan IV, spiritual leader of Ismaili Muslims, dies at 88

Shafaq News/ Aga Khan IV, Prince Shah Karim Al Hussaini, the spiritual leader of approximately 15 million Nizari Ismaili Muslims worldwide, passed away in Lisbon at the age of 88, his development network said on Tuesday.

"His Highness Prince Karim Al-Hussaini, Aga Khan IV, 49th hereditary Imam of the Shia Ismaili Muslims and direct descendant of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), passed away peacefully in Lisbon on 4 February 2025, aged 88, surrounded by his family," the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) said in a statement on X.

The network added that "The announcement of his designated successor will follow."

Aga Khan IV led the AKDN, a global development organization he founded, which currently employs approximately 96,000 people worldwide.

The late leader held British and Portuguese citizenship and was granted honorary Canadian citizenship, a rare distinction recognizing his contributions to global development and the promotion of tolerance.

A Historical Legacy

The Nizari Ismailis, a branch of Shia Islam, trace their origins to the 11th century when Hassan-i Sabbah established the sect. They recognize Nizar ibn al-Mustansir Billah as the rightful Imam following his father’s death.

Historically, the Nizari Ismailis controlled fortresses in Persia and the Levant, gaining a reputation for their strategic mountain strongholds. Their state in Persia fell to the Mongols in the 13th century, while their Levantine presence was dismantled by the Mamluks. Despite these upheavals, the Nizari Ismailis persisted, maintaining a continuous line of spiritual leadership, culminating in Aga Khan IV.