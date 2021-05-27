Report

After the fastest COVID-19 vaccination rollout, Israel to halt restrictions starting from June

Category: World

Date: 2021-05-27T06:05:37+0000
After the fastest COVID-19 vaccination rollout, Israel to halt restrictions starting from June

Shafaq News/ While most of the world is still struggling to fight the coronavirus pandemic, things in Israel are about to go back to normal. After a fast and successful vaccination drive in Israel, the country is now set to end all the COVID restrictions from June 1. The Health Ministry said that is has nearly stamped out all infections. 

People will still be required to wear face masks indoors though and travel to and from Israel will still be limited, the Health Ministry said, reported Haartez.  People who can prove they have been vaccinated or have recovered from the coronavirus will not be barred from entering public places.

 Israel with a population of nine million has conducted one of the fastest vaccination programmes in the world with more than 75% of the eligible population vaccinated. About 2.6 million people in the country are below the age of 16 meaning that they are not eligible for vaccination and about 92% of the people aging above 50 have been inoculated in the country.

In contrast to its peak in January this year, when it reported more than 10,000 cases a day, the country recorded only 11 new cases on May 23.  "The economy and the citizens of Israel will get extra room to breathe," said Yuli Edelstein, the Health Minister of Israel, reported Reuters. He added that the return to normal is with an asterisk.

