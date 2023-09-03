Abdollahian arrives in Riyadh

Shafaq News / Iranian Foreign Minister Hussein Amir Abdollahian arrived in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, today in response to his Saudi counterpart's recent visit to Tehran.

The official Iranian media reported that Abdollahian began his visit to the Saudi capital today and is scheduled to have "significant" meetings with his Saudi counterpart and senior officials in Riyadh.

The Iranian Foreign Minister stated on Tuesday that the coming days would witness the exchange of ambassadors between Saudi Arabia and Iran, adding, "In the coming days, our ambassador will go to Saudi Arabia, and the Saudi ambassador will come to Tehran."

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani mentioned during his weekly press conference last Monday that Abdollahian would discuss "bilateral issues and reviving bilateral cooperation in various fields" during his visit, emphasizing the aim to "achieve better results regarding defining the objectives of both countries and elevating bilateral relations."

Saudi Arabia and Iran signed an agreement to resume diplomatic relations on March 10th of this year under the mediation of China, ending a nearly 7-year hiatus. The two countries, in a joint statement with China, affirmed their respect for the sovereignty of nations and their non-interference in internal affairs.

The statement also highlighted the activation of all joint agreements between Saudi Arabia and Iran, including agreements related to security, economics, trade, investment, technology, science, culture, sports, and youth.