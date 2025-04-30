AI arms race? Islamic world to forge path in Tehran

Shafaq News/ Islamic countries are expected to adopt their first joint strategy on artificial intelligence (AI) during a ministerial summit in Tehran later this month, Iran’s Science, Research, and Technology Minister, Hossein Simaei-Sarraf, said on Monday.

The meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC-15) Dialogue Platform, scheduled for May 18-20, will focus on aligning scientific and technological policies across member states, with a particular emphasis on AI.

In March, 53 member states of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) endorsed the Riyadh Charter for Artificial Intelligence during the Global AI Summit in Saudi Arabia, outlining ethical and strategic principles for AI development rooted in Islamic values and sustainable development goals.

Iran has positioned itself at the forefront of AI research among Islamic countries. According to Web of Science data, Iran ranks first in neural network technologies and multi-agent systems, and second in broader fields such as machine learning and robotics.

Officials said the Tehran summit would build on the Riyadh Charter and marks a step toward establishing a coordinated approach to AI governance across the Islamic world.