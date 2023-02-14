A second earthquake rattles Romania within a day

Shafaq News/ A 5.7 magnitude earthquake rattled Romania, the second of similar magnitude in 24 hours.

According to Romania’s National Earth Physics Institute, the tremor o occurred at 3:16 p.m. in in southwest Gorj County at a depth of approximately 40 km.

The quake was felt in the capital, Bucharest, and the northern city of Cluj in the north.

Local emergency authorities in Gorj County stated that no damage or casualties were reported.

On Monday, an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 was also reported in Gorj County at a depth of 13.2 kilometers.

Aftershocks above magnitude 3 followed both quakes.