A first trip since 2011, Jordan's foreign minister visits Damascus

Shafaq News/ For the first time since the Syrian war, the Jordanian foreign minister Ayman Safadi arrived in Damascus on Wednesday.

According to Jordanian officials, the visit aims to express solidarity after the devastating earthquake that killed thousands.

Al Safadi met President Bashar Al Assad and his Syrian counterpart, Faisal Al-Mokdad, vowing to continue delivering earthquake aid and work to find a political solution to Syria's conflict.

"We discussed our bilateral relations and efforts to find a political solution to the Syrian crisis that ends this catastrophe," Safadi said after meeting Al-Mokdad at Damascus airport. "A solution that preserves Syria's unity and sovereignty."

"We are two brotherly countries…We discussed what can be offered to the brotherly Syrian people to confront this disaster."

According to a statement from Assad's office, the Syrian president thanked Jordan for its support and told Safadi that the Syrian people "welcome any positive positions towards them, especially from brotherly countries."

It is worth noting that Jordan's King Abdullah II and President Al-Assad spoke over the phone for the first time in a decade in October 2021, discussing cooperation and ways to boost relations.