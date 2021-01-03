A drop of scorpion venom for $ 130

Category: World

Date: 2021-01-03T16:52:27+0000

Shafaq News/ The price of one gallon of scorpion venom is $ 39 million (a gallon equals about 3.8 liters), meaning that one drop will cost you $ 130. The high price of the liquid is due to the difficulty of obtaining the scorpions themselves, as well as the process of extracting the poison from them, as only one milligram can be obtained from each scorpion. To collect a gallon of venom, the liquid was extracted from 2.64 million scorpions, according to the “Business Insider” website. Animal experts say that the sting of a “death chaser” is 100 times more painful than a bee sting, knowing that its venom is used in the development of a number of drugs. For example, the “chlorotoxins” compound binds to cancer cells in the brain and spine, which contributes to determining the exact size and location of malignant tumors. Scorpion venom was also used in the past to fight malaria, and it was tested with mice to treat bone diseases, in the hope that the results would reveal future solutions to serious diseases that affect humans.

