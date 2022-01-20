Report

A car bomb targets a prison in northeastern Syria where ISIS members are detained

Date: 2022-01-20T20:33:44+0000
Shafaq News/ On Thursday, A car bomb exploded near a jail in the city of Al-Hasakah, northeastern Syria, where members of ISIS are imprisoned.

RT TV station quoted a local source saying that the explosion shook the prison run by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

Clashes also erupted between SDF forces and unidentified men.

According to RT, unconfirmed information indicated that some ISIS prisoners escaped.

The source added that the SDF military reinforcements arrived t the scene and imposed a security cordon around the Ghweran neighborhood. In addition, the US-Led Coalition aviation, an SDF ally, flighted intensively in the area.

Meanwhile, The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights affirmed that ISIS members fled from the prison.

"ISIS members tried to reach the prison gate to detonate it with a car bomb, and they clashed with the guards."

SDF also confirmed the escape attempt and the clashes.

