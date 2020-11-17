A Turkish officer was killed on the border with Iraq

Shafaq News / an officer was killed in a military operation against the PKK on the border with Iraq. The Turkish Ministry of Defense announced today.

The ministry said in a statement, "an officer was killed in a military operation in the Cukurca area in the state of Hakkari at the border between Turkey and Iraq.

During the past few months, the Turkish forces have intensified their military operations in the border areas with the Kurdistan Region, and both the Turkish army and the Workers' Party have adopted the dead, who were killed on both sides.

Turkey has frequently launched air strikes in the region but the latest campaign has included artillery fire and ground operations.

According to Reuters, The PKK insurgency in Turkey’s mainly Kurdish southeast began in 1984 and more than 40,000 people have been killed in the conflict.

It is designated a terrorist group by Ankara, the European Union and United States.