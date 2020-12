Shafaq News/ Russian military police conducted on Monday a patrol in Al-Hasakah Province, northeastern Syria.

Ground and air units were involved in the patrol around Dirk (Maabada) region.

On October 22, 2019, Russia and Turkey agreed on a deal which both countries hailed as a triumph.

Under the deal, the Syrian and Russian forces deployed in northeast Syria to remove Kurdish YPG fighters and their weapons from the border with Turkey.