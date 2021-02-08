A German company saves Beirut from another massive blast, NTV says

Shafaq News/The German company assigned to dispose of chemicals in Beirut port after the explosion on August 4, "Combi Lift", said that what it found there was “a second Beirut bomb", a German report revealed.

The German TV network "NTV" said that the company found 52 containers harboring harmful substances at Beirut port that has been accumulated over decades.

director of Combi Lift company was quoted saying, "we have to say it as it is: what we found here was a second Beirut bomb."

He said, "We found formic acid, hydrochloric acid, hydrofluoric acid, acetone, methyl bromide, sulfuric acid, peroxyacetic acid, sodium hydroxide, and other hazardous chemicals, all packed into containers that collapse at any slight touch, and some of these chemicals mixed with each other. The materials are seeping into the ground, and the corrosive liquids emit an unpleasant odor."

Combi Lift director revealed that the hazardous material was a massive threat to the people in Beirut.

The decision to remove the material followed the Aug. 4 explosion that was triggered by nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrates, a highly explosive fertilizer component, that had languished at the port for years. The blast killed 211 people, wounded more than 6,000, and destroyed parts of the capital.

In November, Lebanon signed a deal with Germany’s Combi Lift to treat and ship abroad the containers consisting of flammable chemicals. The deal is worth $3.6 million, toward which port authorities in Lebanon paid will pay $2 million with the German government covering the rest.

Since the August blast and a massive fire at the port weeks later, authorities have been concerned about dangerous material still at the facility. A month after the blast, the Lebanese army said military experts were called in for an inspection and found 4.35 tons of ammonium nitrate that were removed and destroyed.