A 3.5-Magnitude Quake hits Nineveh

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Ministry of Transportation on Saturday reported a mild earthquake in the Nineveh Governorate, registering a magnitude of 3.5 on the Richter scale.

The tremor, which took place in the afternoon, was reported to have resulted in no material damage.

"The seismic event was registered at precisely 3:20:55 PM local time, reaching a strength of 3.5 degrees," the ministry said in a press release, "the epicenter was located 14 kilometers east of the Zumar district in the Nineveh Governorate."

"Citizens clearly experienced the tremor," the press release relayed, "yet we received no reports of any consequential damage."