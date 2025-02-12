90+ organizations slam Trump’s Gaza plan: No right for US to impose decisions

Shafaq News/ Over 90 American and international organizations signed a statement condemning US President Donald Trump's remarks about his intention to relocate Palestinians from the Gaza Strip and take control of it, describing them as a clear call for “ethnic cleansing.”

Among the organizations that signed the statement are: the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), Doctors Against Genocide, the Progressive Democrats Coalition, Jewish Voice for Peace, Churches for Middle East Peace, September 11th Families for Peaceful Tomorrows, and the Forum on Human Rights.

Violation of Geneva Convention

The organizations emphasized, according to the statement, that Trump's remarks violate the Fourth Geneva Convention, which in Article 49 prohibits the forcible transfer of individuals or groups, as well as deportation, of protected persons from occupied territories to the territory of the occupying power or any other country, whether occupied or not, regardless of the motives.

“We condemn and oppose any effort, initiative, or call for the forced expulsion of Palestinians from Gaza… Gaza, home to millions of Palestinians, is facing a catastrophic humanitarian situation due to ongoing bombardment and the blockade imposed for years,” they explained, calling on the international community to take a firm stand against any attempts to forcibly redraw the region's demographic map.

No Imposition of Decisions

The United States, the organizations affirmed, has no right to impose its decisions on the Palestinian people in Gaza, where Israel has killed more than 61,000 people, or to force other countries to participate in their expulsion, referencing Trump's desire to send them to Egypt and Jordan. “Any temporary displacement could be used by the Israeli occupation to impose permanent exile,” they clarified, expressing unwavering support for the statement issued by Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, the Palestinian Authority, and the Arab League, which categorically rejected these steps.

Regarding the delivery of humanitarian aid to the strip, the organizations agreed that it is difficult to provide due to the near-total destruction caused by Israel, noting, “If essential services cannot be provided within Gaza, its residents should be able to access them within the historical borders of Palestine, and their right to return must be guaranteed.”

Growing Crisis in the West Bank

The organizations expressed deep concern about the rising violence by settlers and Israeli military operations in the West Bank, which have resulted in numerous Palestinian casualties, confirming that these actions are part of a strategy aimed at making Gaza and all other Palestinian areas “uninhabitable for Palestinians,” thus contributing to "ethnic cleansing."

“Palestine is the land of the Palestinian people, and participating in, facilitating, or supporting their expulsion constitutes a violation of every principle of international law, undermines the international rule of law, tarnishes the United States' global reputation, and is an immoral act,” they asserted.

Worldwide Criticism

Trump's remarks have faced a wave of intense international criticism, with the United Nations, human rights organizations, China, European countries such as France, the UK, Germany, Italy, and Spain, and Arab nations like Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and Iraq all rejecting such calls and warning of the disastrous consequences of any practical steps in this direction. One of the most recent criticisms came from North Korea, which described Trump's statements as “absurd.”