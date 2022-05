Shafaq News/ The European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson revealed that in 2021, the number of images and consultations of child sexual abuse was on the rise. This was often accompanied by rape.

“Child sexual abuse was reported in 85 million photos and videos worldwide by 2021. This content is more than 60% hosted on servers in the Union.” She said.

Johansson added that reporting has increased by 6000% in the EU over the past ten years.