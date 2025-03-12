155 passengers rescued in Balochistan Train after attack

Shafaq News/ Pakistani security forces successfully rescued 155 hostages and eliminated 27 attackers in a high-risk operation following a brutal assault on a passenger train in Balochistan, security sources confirmed to local media outlets on Wednesday.

The Jaffar Express, carrying around 450 passengers, was en route from Quetta to Peshawar when it was ambushed on Tuesday. Armed militants from the banned Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) detonated explosives on the tracks, forcing the train to stop before opening fire. The train remained stranded inside a tunnel near Sibbi for several hours, leaving passengers trapped under dire conditions.

Authorities reported that the train’s driver, who sustained injuries in the initial attack, later succumbed to his wounds. At least 37 people injured in the assault are currently receiving medical treatment.

Major General Ahmed Sharif, a senior security official, described the rescue mission as “one of the most challenging operations in recent years,” emphasizing the difficulties faced by forces navigating treacherous terrain while ensuring minimal harm to hostages.

The BLA, which claimed responsibility for the attack, stated that it had taken more than 200 hostages, including security personnel. The group demanded the release of political prisoners and missing persons, threatening to execute captives if their demands were not met within 48 hours.

Brigadier Muhammad Iqbal, a senior security source, denounced the insurgents, stating, “We are dealing with a ruthless enemy that is using innocent civilians as human shields.”

Imran Hayat, a railway official in Quetta, noted the calculated nature of the attack: “The militants knew exactly where to strike. They stopped the train in a dead zone with no communication signals.”

Passengers who endured the ordeal described the terror they faced as gunmen seized control of the train. “They ordered us not to look back as they led families away,” recalled Ghulam Nabi, one of the freed hostages. “We hid under the seats and prayed for our lives.”

BLA’s Escalating Insurgency

The BLA, a separatist group opposed to Pakistani control over Balochistan’s natural resources and Chinese investments in the region, has significantly intensified its attacks in recent months.

A recent report by the Global Terrorism Index 2025 highlighted a 45% rise in terrorism-related deaths in Pakistan last year, with the BLA responsible for a substantial portion of the violence. Security analyst Amir Rana explained, “The BLA has evolved into a more coordinated and lethal force, targeting both security infrastructure and economic projects.”

BLA militants have launched multiple deadly operations this year. In March, a female suicide bomber targeted a military convoy in Kalat, killing a security officer and injuring four others. In February, insurgents ambushed a paramilitary bus in the same district, killing 18 personnel. Days later, a roadside explosion killed 11 coal miners, while another attack struck a military convoy guarding a Chinese-operated mining project.

Islamabad has accused militant groups based in Afghanistan of orchestrating many recent attacks, including the latest assault. The Pakistani government has repeatedly urged the Afghan Taliban to take action against anti-Pakistan fighters operating from its territory. However, Kabul has denied harbouring such groups, deepening tensions between the two neighbouring countries.