15 migrants dead after boat sinks off Libya’s coast

Shafaq News- Tobruk

At least 15 migrant bodies, including that of a girl, were recovered after being washed ashore along the coast of Tobruk in eastern Libya, Libyan security and medical sources said on Saturday, following the sinking of a boat carrying dozens of migrants in the Mediterranean Sea.

Reuters reported, citing a source in the Libyan navy, that the vessel was carrying around 61 people, based on testimonies from 10 survivors who managed to reach safety after the incident.

The sources noted that the bodies were found scattered along stretches of coastline east of Tobruk, near the border with Egypt.

“The victims were in an advanced state of decomposition,” Two security officials said, warning that more bodies could be discovered in the coming days.

Libya remains one of the main transit points for irregular migration across the Mediterranean toward Europe, amid continued flows of people fleeing conflict and poverty in parts of Africa and Asia.

Earlier, Libya’s Emergency Medicine and Support Center in the city of Khoms, affiliated with the Ministry of Health, stated that its ambulance teams provided medical assistance to 13 migrants after their boat capsized off the coast.

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