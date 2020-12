Shafaq News/ Eleven people with suspected links to ISIS terror group have been arrested in Turkey's Black Sea province of Samsun, Anadolu News Agency said on Friday .

Provincial anti-terror police teams carried out simultaneous operations in the Ilkadim and Atakum districts to arrest the suspects, who are of Iraqi origin, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

A number of digital materials were also seized in the operation.