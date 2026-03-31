Unidentified drone downed near Balad Air Base in Iraq’s Saladin

Shafaq News- Saladin

Air defense systems at Balad Air Base in northern Saladin province shot down an unidentified drone on Tuesday after detecting it near the facility, a security source told Shafaq News.

Defenses engaged the aircraft before it approached sensitive areas. Sirens sounded, and security units imposed precautionary measures in response to potential threats.

Authorities are working to determine its origin and flight path, the source added.

No casualties or damage were recorded, with alert levels still in place around the base.