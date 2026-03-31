US steps in after journalist abducted in Baghdad

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The United States confirmed the abduction of American journalist Shelly Kittleson in Baghdad on Tuesday, as Iraqi authorities detained a suspect and expanded the search for those involved.

Assistant Secretary of State Dylan Johnson said Washington was aware of the kidnapping and had previously warned the journalist about security threats, adding that the State Department is working with the FBI to secure her release.

The U.S. Department of State is aware of the reported kidnapping of an American journalist in Baghdad, Iraq. The State Department previously fulfilled our duty to warn this individual of threats against them and we will continue to coordinate with the FBI to ensure their… — Dylan Johnson (@ASDylanJohnson) March 31, 2026

Iraqi authorities arrested one suspect after pursuing a vehicle linked to the abductors, which overturned during an attempted escape. A security source told Shafaq News earlier today that the detained individual is linked to an official security body and is suspected of ties to Iran-aligned Kataib Hezbollah. Initial findings indicate Kittleson was moved to Babil province after the vehicle used in the abduction was switched mid-route. The journalist sustained bruises, likely from the crash during the abduction, according to preliminary information.

Kittleson was taken near Saadoun Street in central Baghdad, where she had been staying at a hotel without dedicated security.

Washington reiterated its Level 4 travel advisory for Iraq, urging US citizens to leave immediately and warning of risks including kidnapping and attacks targeting Americans. Iraqi intelligence services have taken over the investigation, while authorities continue efforts to locate the journalist and secure her release.