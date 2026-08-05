Two sexual assault cases lead to five detentions in Najaf

Shafaq News- Najaf

Iraqi authorities have detained four members of the Najaf Police Command, including two officers, pending investigation over allegations of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl inside a police station, a security source told Shafaq News on Wednesday.

According to the source, the girl had sought refuge at the station after fleeing family disputes. During preliminary questioning, one of the detainees reportedly admitted participating in the assault alongside the other suspects.

In a separate case, a member of Najaf's Traffic Directorate was detained by court order after a woman accused him of sexual assault. The suspect told investigators the encounter was consensual.

The incidents come days after an investigating judge in Al-Diwaniyah, southern Iraq, ordered the detention of a police officer and three policemen accused of sexually assaulting a female detainee inside Al-Nahda Police Station. The Interior Ministry subsequently ordered the strictest legal and administrative measures against those implicated.

Read more: Constitutional quotas offer Iraqi women no shield against domestic abuse