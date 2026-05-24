Two CTS members killed in IED strike in Nineveh

Shafaq News- Nineveh/ Maysan

Two members of Iraq's Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) were killed and five others wounded Sunday when an improvised explosive device (IED) detonated in Nineveh province.

A security source told Shafaq News that the blast struck during an operation in the Hadr Island area.

A young man was also killed separately when a landmine exploded in the Tayyib highlands along the Iraq-Iran border, within the administrative boundaries of Maysan province, another source told Shafaq News. The area still contains unexploded ordnance and landmines left over from the 1980s war between Iraq and Iran, which continue to claim lives periodically.

Read more: Floods unearth Iraq’s hidden mines