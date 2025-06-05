Truckers block Duhok-Mosul road over customs dispute

Shafaq News/ Hundreds of truck drivers staged a protest on Wednesday, blocking the Duhok–Mosul Road at the Mosul Dam checkpoint, paralyzing traffic in the area, a security source informed Shafaq News.

“They’re protesting the suspension of customs clearance procedures for their vehicles,’ the source clarified.

He explained that objections arose after customs officials at the dam checkpoint ceased operations, citing pending instructions tied to the updated customs tariff.

Security forces intervened to reopen the road and calm the protesting drivers.

According to the source, the standoff remains focused on the disagreement between the customs post management and the incoming drivers from Duhok, who are demanding immediate solutions to allow their trucks to pass and resume work.

The Mosul Dam checkpoint serves as one of the most vital trade corridors linking Nineveh and Duhok. It sees hundreds of cargo trucks daily, but truckers frequently encounter delays in customs processing—delays that continue to weigh heavily on local trade and economic ties between the two provinces.