Tortured woman freed in Baghdad after month-long captivity

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi security forces rescued a woman who had been held captive and tortured for more than a month inside a house in southeastern Baghdad, a security source told Shafaq News on Sunday.

Security teams launched the operation after monitoring an online appeal in which the victim described being abducted and confined in the Al-Zaafaraniyah district.

After her rescue, the woman was transferred to a hospital for treatment, while authorities arrested the suspect and placed him in custody.

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