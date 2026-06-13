Civil defense extends search for girl lost in Halabja waterfall

Shafaq News- Halabja

Civil Defense teams in Halabja province entered their fifth consecutive day Saturday searching for the body of an 11-year-old girl who fell into the Zalm waterfall at the Ahmad Awa resort in Halabja of Iraqi Kurdistan.

Shafaq News correspondent reported that rescue teams deployed all available equipment to search the waterfall and surrounding waterways. Sweeping and combing operations are continuing across the area under the monitoring of the relevant authorities and residents.

The child was from one of Iraq's central provinces.

Ahmad Awa is one of the most prominent tourist destinations in Halabja province, drawing thousands of visitors annually from across Iraq, particularly during the summer season.

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