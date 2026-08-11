Three Iraqi soldiers wounded in Kirkuk roadside bombing

Shafaq News- Kirkuk

An explosive device injured three Iraqi soldiers, including an officer, on Tuesday as their patrol passed through an agricultural area in southern Kirkuk province, a security source told Shafaq News.

The blast occurred in Daquq district near Wadi Al-Shay, a rugged watercourse southwest of Kirkuk that has been used as a hideout by ISIS cells due to its difficult terrain.

Security forces cordoned off the site and searched the surrounding area for additional explosives, while authorities opened an investigation to determine who planted the device.

The incident came a day after Iraq’s Security Media Cell reported that Iraqi forces destroyed eight ISIS hideouts in airstrikes within the Kirkuk Operations Command’s area of responsibility.

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