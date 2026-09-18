Shafaq News- Al-Anbar

An electricity transmission line linking Iraq's Haditha and Baiji was cut after one of its towers was reportedly blown up, Saad Ghazi al-Mohammadi, head of the security committee at Al-Anbar Provincial Council, told Shafaq News on Friday, hours after security forces foiled an ISIS attempt to target another power tower in the same area.

Earlier today, a source told Shafaq News that Iraqi security forces thwarted an ISIS attempt to attack a power transmission tower in the area, noting that the forces intervened before the militants reached the tower and prevented damage to the infrastructure.

No casualties or property damage were recorded.

The corridor between Baiji and Haditha has previously been targeted in attacks on electricity infrastructure. Iraqi authorities have deployed additional security measures in the area as ISIS cells continue to operate in some desert and rural parts of Saladin and Al-Anbar.

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