Series of explosions rock Iraq’s Baghdad

Shafaq News- Baghdad (Updated at 2:35)

Residents of Baghdad’s Karkh district heard more than five explosions on Monday, a security source told Shafaq News.

Initial information indicated that the attack targeted the vicinity of Baghdad International Airport, where the logistics support center is located.

“Security forces have launched search operations to identify the launch site of the rockets, which were fired from the Rusafa side east of the capital,” the source said, noting that no significant casualties were reported.