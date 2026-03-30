Security forces seize rocket launchers used in Baghdad Airport attack

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Three rocket launch platforms used in an attack on the vicinity of Baghdad International Airport were seized on Monday in eastern Baghdad, a security source told Shafaq News.

The source explained that the platforms were discovered in the Jisr Diyala area on the al-Rusafa side of the capital.

Earlier today, rockets struck areas surrounding the airport and the logistics site, prompting security forces to launch search operations to determine the origin of the attack and those responsible.