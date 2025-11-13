Security briefing: Shootings, sentences, and deadly accidents

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and crime-related incidents reported across Iraq on Thursday, November 13, 2025.

Suicide and Attempted Suicide (Thi Qar)

A teenage boy under 20 died by hanging in al-Dawaya after failing his third-intermediate exam, according to a security source. In a separate incident, a woman in her twenties attempted suicide by self-immolation in al-Gharraf due to family disputes before relatives rescued her and transferred her to hospital.

Armed Dispute (Thi Qar)

One person sustained serious injuries during an armed clash in the Dor al-Naft area of central Nasiriyah linked to a previous dispute between two parties.

Embezzlement Sentence (Najaf)

A judicial source reported a 15-year prison sentence for a government warehouse officer convicted of stealing urea fertilizer from the Agriculture Directorate’s storage facility in al-Abbasiya.

Drug Trafficking Sentence (Najaf)

The Najaf Criminal Court issued a life sentence under Article 27 of the Drug Law to an individual who transported narcotics by swallowing them in plastic capsules and later extracting them for sale.

Shooting Attack on Home (Basra)

Unknown gunmen opened fire at dawn on the home of the office director for MP Uday Awad al-Tamimi in Qurna, damaging a vehicle inside the residence. The office director accused supporters of losing candidate Dhirgham al-Maliki of involvement and called on security forces to prevent further escalation following election results.

Post-Election Clash (Basra)

Late Thursday night, a confrontation erupted between supporters of winning candidate Qaisar al-Jorani and the protection detail of MP Ali Shaddad during election celebrations. Gunfire was fired into the air to disperse crowds, and police intervened to contain the situation. Two individuals were hospitalized with injuries.

Drug Destruction Operation (Basra)

The Higher Judicial Council announced the destruction of around 104 kilograms of seized narcotics, including powders, pills, liquids, and drops, following six days of forensic examination. Authorities also destroyed more than 190,000 narcotic pills and 2,045 drug ampoules.

Multi-Injury Crash (Muthanna)

A girl was killed and her sister injured in a hit-and-run near the University Street overpass. In a separate collision in Umm al-Asafir, a Kia passenger vehicle crashed into a “stouta,” injuring ten people, including women and children.

Farmer Killed in Machinery Accident (Diyala)

A farmer died when his tractor overturned in the outskirts of Khanaqin, northeast of the province, according to a local source.