Security brief in Iraq: ISIS arrest, PMF sweep, and violent crimes
Shafaq News
Below is a summary of key security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on Monday, February 16, 2026.
- ISIS Ideology Case (Diyala)
Iraq’s National Security Service arrested a university student in Diyala for allegedly promoting ISIS ideology inside a local campus, a source told Shafaq News.
- Security Operation (Nineveh)
The Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), backed by the Iraqi Army, launched a wide-ranging operation in Nineveh province targeting terrorist hideouts, sleeper cells, and hostile activity.
- Airport Incident (Baghdad)
Baghdad International Airport Police reported that a traveler carrying a forged Iranian passport attempted to board an Iraqi Airways flight but fled the terminal. Security forces continue searching for the suspect.
- Prison Sentence (Kirkuk)
A criminal court in Kirkuk sentenced an activist known as “Falah al-Iraqi” to four years in prison following a lawsuit filed against him. Authorities did not disclose details of the charges.
- Fatal Shooting (Baghdad)
Unknown gunmen shot and killed a retired Interior Ministry member in Baghdad.
- Domestic Assault (Kirkuk)
A woman poured hot oil on her husband’s face during a heated argument inside their home in Kirkuk, causing severe burns.
- Fatal Stabbing (Kirkuk)
A man was killed after sustaining multiple stab wounds during a dispute in Kirkuk. The suspect fled the scene.
- Family Freed After Armed Robbery (Basra)
Security forces freed a family held by five armed men during a home invasion in Basra and arrested three suspects, while two others escaped across rooftops.
- Minor Luring Case (Kirkuk)
Police arrested a gang accused of luring two underage girls in Kirkuk and initiated legal proceedings.
- Blackmail Arrest (Wasit)
Authorities in Wasit arrested a suspect accused of blackmail after a young woman reported threats to publish her photos on social media. The suspect was referred to the relevant legal authorities.
- Officer Killed (Dhi Qar)
An officer serving in the Dhi Qar Police Command was shot dead by an unidentified assailant riding a motorcycle. Authorities transferred the body to forensic medicine and opened an investigation.
- Grenade Attack (Diyala)
A man threw a hand grenade at his father’s house in Diyala following personal disputes, causing material damage but no injuries. Security forces arrested the suspect.