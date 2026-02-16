Security brief in Iraq: ISIS arrest, PMF sweep, and violent crimes

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on Monday, February 16, 2026.

- ISIS Ideology Case (Diyala)

Iraq’s National Security Service arrested a university student in Diyala for allegedly promoting ISIS ideology inside a local campus, a source told Shafaq News.

- Security Operation (Nineveh)

The Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), backed by the Iraqi Army, launched a wide-ranging operation in Nineveh province targeting terrorist hideouts, sleeper cells, and hostile activity.

- Airport Incident (Baghdad)

Baghdad International Airport Police reported that a traveler carrying a forged Iranian passport attempted to board an Iraqi Airways flight but fled the terminal. Security forces continue searching for the suspect.

- Prison Sentence (Kirkuk)

A criminal court in Kirkuk sentenced an activist known as “Falah al-Iraqi” to four years in prison following a lawsuit filed against him. Authorities did not disclose details of the charges.

- Fatal Shooting (Baghdad)

Unknown gunmen shot and killed a retired Interior Ministry member in Baghdad.

- Domestic Assault (Kirkuk)

A woman poured hot oil on her husband’s face during a heated argument inside their home in Kirkuk, causing severe burns.

- Fatal Stabbing (Kirkuk)

A man was killed after sustaining multiple stab wounds during a dispute in Kirkuk. The suspect fled the scene.

- Family Freed After Armed Robbery (Basra)

Security forces freed a family held by five armed men during a home invasion in Basra and arrested three suspects, while two others escaped across rooftops.

- Minor Luring Case (Kirkuk)

Police arrested a gang accused of luring two underage girls in Kirkuk and initiated legal proceedings.

- Blackmail Arrest (Wasit)

Authorities in Wasit arrested a suspect accused of blackmail after a young woman reported threats to publish her photos on social media. The suspect was referred to the relevant legal authorities.

- Officer Killed (Dhi Qar)

An officer serving in the Dhi Qar Police Command was shot dead by an unidentified assailant riding a motorcycle. Authorities transferred the body to forensic medicine and opened an investigation.

- Grenade Attack (Diyala)

A man threw a hand grenade at his father’s house in Diyala following personal disputes, causing material damage but no injuries. Security forces arrested the suspect.