Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi F-16 fighter jets carried out three airstrikes on ISIS hideouts in Kirkuk, northern Iraq, the Security Media Cell (SMC) announced on Tuesday, nearly an hour after a source first reported the operation to Shafaq News.

In a statement, the Cell said the strikes targeted hideouts in Wadi Zghaitoun, based on intelligence provided by the Military Intelligence Directorate and in coordination with the Air Reconnaissance and Surveillance Center under the Office of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

The SMC confirmed that all targeted hideouts were destroyed, but did not disclose whether any ISIS members were killed or wounded.

Read more: ISIS hits Iraqi night surveillance twice in 24 hours in Kirkuk's Hawija