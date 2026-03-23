Rockets fired from Iraq hit former US base in Syria

Shafaq News- Nineveh/ Hasakah

Seven rockets launched from Iraq struck the Kharab al-Jir base in northeastern Syria on Monday, security and local sources told Shafaq News.

An Iraqi security source said a joint force from the army and national security located a vehicle used as a launch platform between the villages of Tal al-Hawa and Tal Wardan in the Rabia subdistrict near the Syrian border.

The vehicle had fired seven rockets toward Syrian territory before being found burned, a condition the source said is consistent with launch recoil. Authorities opened an investigation to identify those responsible.

A local Syrian source said explosions were heard inside the base, which lies near the Rmelan oil fields in Hasakah, but there were no confirmed details on damage or casualties.

Another Iraqi security source said the site includes an airstrip and was previously used by United States Army forces before their recent withdrawal as part of a redeployment.

The base has come under similar rocket and drone attacks in the past, particularly during periods of heightened regional tension involving Iran, Israel, and the United States.

No official statement had been issued by Syrian or Iraqi authorities on the incident at the time of reporting.