Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi military intelligence foiled two attempts to smuggle petroleum products in Diyala and Nineveh provinces, seizing the shipments and vehicles used in the operations, the Military Intelligence Directorate said on Saturday.

The operations were carried out separately by intelligence units from the 1st and 14th Infantry Divisions as part of ongoing efforts to dismantle smuggling networks and curb economic crimes targeting Iraq's national resources.

The Directorate did not disclose the identities of the drivers or the quantities seized.

Earlier this week, Iraqi naval forces thwarted an attempt to smuggle petroleum products through the country's territorial waters, seizing a vessel carrying the products and arresting the crews of two suspected boats.