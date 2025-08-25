Pentagon to Shafaq News: Iraq combat role ends, bases repurposed

Shafaq News – Washington

The international coalition’s mission to defeat ISIS in Iraq remains the framework under which Washington continues to adjust and review its military presence in the country, a US Department of Defense official said Monday.

Speaking to Shafaq News, the official confirmed that the United States continues to review and as appropriate adjust its force posture in Iraq in accordance with the US-Iraq Joint Statement on the transition of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS in Iraq.

“We are committed to end the Coalition’s military mission inside of Iraq by September 2025 and will continue to support defeat ISIS operations in Syria from bases in Iraq through September 2026,” the official stated, concluding that after the transition, the United States will continue a “bilateral security cooperation relationship with Iraq.”

The first phase of the withdrawal has already begun, with a convoy departing Ain al-Asad base for Syria earlier this week. Part of the forces have been relocated to Erbil and Kuwait, with troop levels set to gradually decrease from around 2,000 to fewer than 500 by September 2026.

For Shafaq News, Mostafa Hashem, Washington, D.C.