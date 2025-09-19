PMF factions deepen Iran ties, fueling Iraqi tensions

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) have strengthened their alignment with Tehran, with nearly 60% of factions loyal to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, Daily Sabah reported.

The outlet noted that the rest of the coalition splits between nationalist groups tied to Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani and smaller armed groups aligned with cleric Moqtada al-Sadr.

Although integrated into Iraq’s state security, the PMF retains units that operate independently, fueling criticism that the factions undermine sovereignty and "spread Qom’s influence over Najaf’s religious authority."

The umbrella group emerged in 2014 after al-Sistani’s call to fight ISIS, bringing together factions with roots in the Iran-Iraq war and longstanding ties to Iran’s Revolutionary Guards and Quds Force. Analysts caution that Tehran’s sway through the PMF could destabilize Iraq’s sectarian balance, strain ties with Arab neighbors and Turkiye, and entangle Baghdad in the wider Iran-West standoff.

