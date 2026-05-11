Kirkuk Operations Command appoints new chief

Shafaq News- Kirkuk

Iraq’s security authorities have assigned Lieutenant General Maad Baday al-Darraji as the new commander of the Kirkuk Operations Command.

A security source told Shafaq News that the orders also included reassigning former Kirkuk Operations Commander Lieutenant General Saleh Herz to head the Planning Commission at the Joint Operations Command.

The newly appointed commanders are expected to assume their duties in the coming period under directives issued by higher authorities.