Shafaq News- Al-Anbar

Iraqi security forces will take charge of Jurf Al-Sakhr (Jurf Al-Nasr), Al-Owaisat, and other designated areas, where engineering teams will clear mines and other explosives before basic services are restored for displaced families, Al-Anbar Provincial Council Chairman Hamid Daham Al-Alwani said on Monday.

Council members met with representatives of local and international organizations working in Al-Anbar to discuss displaced families’ circumstances and prospects for return, particularly to Jurf Al-Sakhr. At a press conference attended by Shafaq News, Al-Alwani said participants reviewed government and humanitarian efforts, obstacles to return, and ways to develop joint plans and programs to resolve outstanding issues and prepare for families’ return. They called for closer cooperation among the council, government agencies, and aid organizations, with shared resources, priorities based on families’ needs, and continued support and monitoring.

Security forces have already begun taking charge of the areas covered by Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi’s decision to allow access, Al-Alwani said. The first phase includes security surveys around those areas, preparations for access from all directions, and the opening of entry points and checkpoints. The remaining deployment arrangements are due for completion in the next few days.

Once the areas are secure and explosives cleared, infrastructure work will cover water and electricity facilities, schools, health centers, and other essentials, he noted.

Read more: Jurf Al-Sakhar: A decade on, Iraq's displaced still barred from return

Nawfal Mohammed, head of the Migration and Displacement Ministry’s Al-Anbar office, told Shafaq News that participants agreed to form a committee representing all public service departments and institutions. Its task is to assess needs for public services, education, and health centers in Jurf Al-Sakhr and Al-Owaisat and help create conditions for families to return and settle safely. Majeed Hamid, an adviser to the council chairman, told Shafaq News the plan called for basic services so families could return home comfortably. “Returns will be voluntary, without any force or coercion.”

According to Al-Alwani, a separate conference would address security within Al-Anbar’s boundaries so provincial forces could take charge there ahead of families’ return to Al-Owaisat and neighboring areas. During Al-Zaidi’s visit to the province, officials raised the plight of families still in camps after years of heat, cold, and other hardships. The prime minister pledged to work toward returning all families to their homes, a step Al-Alwani said would contribute to more stable security conditions and public services.

Residents fled Jurf Al-Sakhr after ISIS seized it in 2014. Iraqi forces retook it that year, but security restrictions kept families from returning for 12 years. Political and parliamentary estimates cited in June put the number displaced from Jurf Al-Sakhr and nearby communities at more than 120,000 people. Ministry spokesman Ali Abbas Jahakir said at the time that about 6,000 families from Jurf Al-Sakhr were living in Al-Musayyib, Ameriya Al-Fallujah, and Al-Sulaymaniyah.

On November 20, the Iraqi government announced a redeployment and a new command under the Federal Police, bringing together army, police, and Popular Mobilization Forces units to assert state authority and reopen roads in preparation for families’ return and infrastructure repairs. That day, Iyad Al-Janabi, a representative of displaced families from Jurf Al-Sakhr, estimated that about 90% wanted to return, though there was no comprehensive database of families seeking to go home.

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