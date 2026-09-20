Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Kuwait

Iraq and Kuwait have foiled an attempt to smuggle 700,000 Captagon pills into Kuwait, the General Directorate of Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Affairs said on Sunday.

The operation involved Iraqi anti-narcotics units in Al-Anbar province and Kuwait’s General Administration for Narcotics Control, which seized the shipment and arrested two suspects in Kuwait’s Jwakhir Kabd area. The suspects included an Iraqi national and an undocumented resident.

During the first half of 2026, Iraqi authorities dismantled 378 drug-trafficking networks, including 59 operating internationally, and seized more than 1,977 kilograms of narcotics, according to the Interior Ministry. Courts recorded 3,553 drug-related convictions during the period, including 58 death sentences and 236 life terms.

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