Iraqi security forces free trafficked child in Baghdad

Shafaq News- Baghdad

On Monday, security forces dismantled a human trafficking network in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, according to the Interior Ministry.

In a statement, the ministry explained that the operation, carried out by the Federal Intelligence and Investigations Agency’s Anti-Human Trafficking Directorate in coordination with the National Security Service, led to the rescue of a child who had been subjected to trafficking, while two suspects were arrested in coordination with the First al-Karkh Investigative Court.

Read more: 2.3K lives lost: Iraq's grim toll of human trafficking